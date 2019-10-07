Register
16:05 GMT +307 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump ATTENDS a bilateral meeting with Iraq's President Barham Salih on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019

    Trump Worries About Legacy, Does Not Want Impeachment ‘On His Resume’ – Reports

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Before the recent impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, such proceedings have been initiated three times in US history against presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, with none of the incumbents removed from office in the end.

    In a phone call with House Republicans this Friday, Donald Trump said that he does not want to be impeached, as it would have a negative impact on his legacy, but remained hopeful that even if the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives goes through with the impeachment inquiry, there would be a silver lining, Axios reported, citing sources that took part in the call.

    According to media, sources close to Trump note that he is "not in denial" that there is a big chance that the House of Representatives could impeach him if the House Committees provides sufficient evidence of him compromising US national security and the election system to the Judiciary Committee, and the House votes to support the impeachment case. On the other hand, Trump's advisors note that it is unlikely that the US Senate would then vote to remove the president from the office.

    Speaking about the possible consequences of the House of Representatives supporting impeachment, Trump reportedly noted that "you don't want it on your resume" but stated that this would potentially help Republicans win back the House and improve House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's chances of becoming House Speaker.

    "But it's going to make Kevin speaker," Trump reportedly said in the phone call.

    The remarks came following reports that Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives would potentially hurt Democrats seeking reelection in swing districts and strengthen Trump's supporter base.

    In a recent Tweet, Trump suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump on 24 September, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff who handled the anonymous complaint regarding the Ukraine call, should be "impeached" instead of following their "collusion" on the matter.

    The impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump started with a whistleblower's complaint after his phone conversation with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 25 July, where the two presidents discussed the firing of Viktor Shokin, a state prosecutor investigating the Burisma energy company, linked to Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, with Biden later admitting that he had played a role in stopping the prosecution. A second whistleblower then came forward, claiming that he possesses information about the negotiations between Washington and Kyiv, according to the inspector general of the intelligence community.

    There have been three initiated impeachment attempts in 200 years of the US history, with none of them resulting in the removal of the incumbent US president from office. The latest impeachment inquiry was initiated against Bill Clinton concerning the Monica Lewinsky case. However, there were not enough votes in the Senate to remove him from office.

    Tags:
    The Republicans, impeachment, US Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse