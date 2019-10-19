Register
10:18 GMT +319 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)

    US Diplomat Raised Alarm About Biden’s Son's Work In Ukraine in 2015 But Was ‘Turned Away’ - Report

    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his work in Ukraine have been put in the spotlight after a whistleblower complaint regarding President Donald Trump's 25 July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spurred an impeachment inquiry, which was launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on 24 September.

    George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, is claimed to have testified on 15 October in the House impeachment inquiry that he raised concerns in early 2015 about then-Vice President Biden’s son serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, but was rebuffed by one of Joe Biden’s staffers, The Washington Post reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

    The State Department official who was overseeing Ukraine policy expressed concern at the time that Hunter Biden’s position at Burisma Holdings would present a conflict of interest, the paper reports.

    Kent, who had concerns that Ukrainian officials might view Hunter Biden as a means of currying influence with his father, raised the issue with Joe Biden’s office, but was turned away, as the former Vice President was preoccupied at the time with his other son, Beau, who was battling cancer.

    The outlet says Kent did not name the Biden staffer he communicated his concerns to.

    The Washington Post previously reported that Joe Biden’s advisers had also been concerned whether his son’s work in Ukraine might be perceived as a conflict of interest.

    A former senior Biden national security aide claimed to have no recollection of hearing about George Kent’s concerns, reports the paper.

    The first time the aide recalls Hunter Biden mentioned at all is in December 2015, when the vice president travelled to Ukraine to deliver an anti-corruption speech and the New York Times wrote about his son’s role in Burisma.

    The aide reportedly said Hunter Biden’s position had no substantive impact.

    “I don’t understand what the optics thing means other than someone thinking it looked bad in a political way,” the aide said.
    “Did it have any effect on US policies, either on what we were doing or what the Ukrainians were doing? It didn’t…. In the aggregate it didn’t have any discernible effect.”

    Joe Biden has said that he never spoke with his son about his dealings with Ukraine and has said that he only learned of his position on the Burisma board when he read about it in news reports.

    Hunter Biden told ABC in an interview this week that he had done “nothing wrong at all” but that he showed “poor judgement” in accepting the position on the board of Burisma.

    Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington

    Trump impeachment inquiry

    Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, joined the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2014, with the issue now in the spotlight in the wake of a government whistleblower’s revelations about a 25 July phone call in which Donald Trump, Democrats claim, asked Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to “look into” the Bidens, particularly whether Joe Biden – a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate - had pressured Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor whose office had been investigating Burisma.

    The Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on 24 September, is seeking to determine whether Trump withheld military aid and diplomatic support to Ukraine in an attempt to get information to use against Biden.

    Trump, for his part, dismissed all allegations of misconduct, insisting that his talks with Zelensky were "pitch perfect", as he authorised the release of the full transcript of his phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

    He also slammed the impeachment as yet another "witch hunt" against him as well as a “hoax” and a “coup”.

     

    Related:

    Trump Campaign Prepares to Sue CNN Over Bias Exposed by Project Veritas Videos
    US Congressional Panel Says Aims to Stop Use of Trump Resort for G7 Summit
    McConnell Tells Republican Senators to Prepare for Potential Trump Impeachment
    Zelensky: Release of Transcript of Call With Trump 'Slightly' Undermines Bilateral Diplomatic Ties
    Trump vs. Biden: Corruption by Either Side Is Still Corruption
    House Democrats ‘Likely’ to Hand Subpoena to Bolton Amid Trump Impeachment Probe – Report
    'Voters Are Not Going to Decide' Trump's Impeachment, Pelosi Says
    Tags:
    impeachment, Nancy Pelosi, Volodymyr Zelensky, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse