Register
10:34 GMT +317 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former President George W. Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during Stand-To, a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington

    George W. Bush Brands Trump’s ‘Isolationist’ America as ‘Dangerous’ for Global Peace – Report

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    905
    Subscribe

    Former president George W. Bush has reportedly been reminiscing on his tenure amidst the current developments, following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from eastern Syria, which allegedly paved the way for Turkey to launch Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish forces in the region.

    Former President George W. Bush launched a broadside at President Donald Trump on Wednesday night, reportedly claiming that “an isolationist United States is destabilising around the world”, according to the Washington Post‘s Josh Rogin.

    Speaking during a panel alongside former president Bill Clinton at the Nir School of the Heart, Bush was said to have lambasted Trump for his recent decision to withdraw up to 1,000 American troops from northeast Syria as part of campaign promises to bring troops home after more than a decade of war, saying:

    “An isolationist United States is destabilising around the world. We are becoming isolationist and that’s dangerous for the sake of peace.”

    According to Rogin, Bush also revealed that his biggest regret during his tenure as president from 2001 to 2008 was not granting amnesty to the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the US, in what seemed like an attack against the Trump administration’s drive to enforce immigration laws.

    “We are a nation of immigrants but the language coming out of the system today is rejecting immigration,” Bush said.

    As President, in the aftermath of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks on the US, Bush led America into war in Afghanistan and Iraq, with more than 4,500 Americans dying in Iraq, including more than 3,500 killed in combat, and up to 205,000 Iraqi citizens dying in the war since March 2003, according to antiwar.com.

    Today, an overwhelming majority of US veterans and voters believe Bush’s wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were “not worth fighting”, according to the latest Pew Research Center survey.

    Nearly six-in-ten voters say the US military intervention in Syria is not worth fighting or risking American lives on.

    George W. Bush’s current statements come in the wake of Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from eastern Syria, perceived as delivering on his campaign pledge to bring home US troops from Syria and to negotiate an exit from Afghanistan after almost two decades of war. He said in his State of the Union address in February 2019 that “great nations do not fight endless wars.”

    Trump first announced in December 2018 that the more than 1,000 US troops in eastern Syria would soon be departing, claiming that Daesh had been defeated.

    Last week Trump began the removal - first, a small number from the Syrian-Turkish border, to be followed by the remainder of forces shortly thereafter.

    The decision sparked a display of bipartisan unity on 16 October, as the US House of Representatives voted by a large majority to condemn Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from eastern Syria, as well as the Turkish incursion there that quickly followed.

    The House voted 354-60 to approve House Joint Resolution 77, expressing the lower house of the US legislature's opposition to Trump's withdrawal of US troops from eastern Syria and the subsequent operation against Kurdish forces there by the Turkish military.

    On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched Operation Peace Spring, with the offensive’s mission reportedly to create a security zone along the Turkish-Syrian border free of Syrian Kurdish YPG militants and Daesh terrorists.

    Turkey's operation in northern Syria has frustrated NATO allies, with the Trump administration imposing sanctions against Turkish officials and entities on 14 October.

    Related:

    Trump Lashes Out At ABC News For Airing Fake Syria Bombing Video
    Trump Says 'It's Fine' If Syria Gets Help From Russia, Claims Kurds 'Are No Angels'
    US House Votes to Condemn Trump's Troop Withdrawal, Turkish Incursion in Syria
    'Don't Be a Fool!': Trump in Newly Released Letter Urges Erdogan Against Syria Offensive
    Tags:
    George W. Bush, George W. Bush, Kurds, Syria, Syria, Daesh, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    10 Most Beautiful Women According to British Plastic Surgeon
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse