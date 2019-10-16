Register
10:16 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Tulsi Gabbard Slams CNN, NYT at Dem Debate for ‘Completely Despicable Smears’ Over Syria, Russia

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    10130
    Subscribe

    Last week, Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard threatened she was “seriously considering” boycotting the Ohio Democratic presidential debate over claims that both the Democratic National Committee and the “corporate media” were meddling in the election process.

    US 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) accused The New York Times and CNN of "smearing" her reputation at the Democrats' 2020 primary debate on 15 October.

    "The New York Times and CNN have also smeared veterans like myself for calling for an end to this regime-change war," she said at the event in Westerville, Ohio, that CNN was co-hosting with The Times.

    Gabbard, 38, had been questioned about Syria, where US President Donald Trump recently ordered the withdrawal of US troops from the country's north.

    The Hawaii congresswoman continued:

    "Just two days ago, The New York Times put out an article saying that I'm a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I'm an asset of Russia -- completely despicable."
    Gabbard was seemingly referring to CNN analyst Bakari Sellers' comments describing the congresswoman as a "puppet for the Russian government".

    The congresswoman was also vocal on the situation following Trump’s withdrawal from northern Syria:

    "Donald Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hand[s], but so do many of the politicians in our country from both parties who have supported this ongoing regime-change war in Syria that started in 2011, along with many in the mainstream media who have been championing and cheerleading this regime-change war," she said.

    Democratic House Representative for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard was widely condemned by Democrats and Republicans for holding an unannounced meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad back in 2017 during a “fact-finding” trip to the Middle East country.
    Gabbard claimed to have no regrets about meeting with Assad, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” in January this year that she had also witnessed the plight of the Middle East firsthand and “the cost of war”.

    Earlier, the congresswoman and Iraq War veteran, who qualified for the fourth showdown with 12 of the remaining 18 Democratic presidential candidates, threatened to boycott the Democratic presidential debate on 15 October, over claims that both the Democratic National Committee and the “corporate media” were interfering with the election process, “rigging” the primary battle against many of the lower tier candidates and political outsiders running for nomination.

    “I am seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig 2020 primary,” she tweeted at the time.

    In an accompanying video on 10 October, Gabbard pointed what she called “arbitrary” and non-transparent requirements to qualify for the debates, claiming the Democratic Party leaders “are trying to hijack the entire election process”.

    However, in the end Gabbard decided the nationally televised prime time event was worth attending.

    “I will be attending the debate,” the White House hopeful tweeted Monday morning.

    As the Democratic National Committee has been raising the thresholds to qualify for the ensuing rounds of debates, there has been a chorus of criticism by many of the lower tier candidates.

    To make the stage for the November debate, candidates have to reach 165,000 campaign contributions from unique donors and hit at least 3 per cent in four polls approved by the DNC.

    People stand outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, June 14, 2016
    © AP Photo / Paul Holston
    People stand outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, June 14, 2016

    Only eight candidates – to date – have qualified, and Gabbard is not one of them.

    This “winnowing of the field” by the DNC has been criticised by many in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada, with activists arguing the narrowing of the field belongs to the voters in the early states rather than national party leaders.

    Related:

    Tulsi Gabbard Sparks Tweetalanche After Accusing Trump of ‘Acting Like Saudi Arabia’s B****’
    ‘We Are Not Your Prostitutes': Tulsi Gabbard Launches Tirade on Trump Over Saudi Arabia Statements
    Tulsi Gabbard Welcomes PM Modi to US, Apologises for Skipping 'Howdy Modi' Event in Houston
    Tulsi Gabbard May Boycott Ohio Debate Over DNC, Media’s ‘Hijacking’ of Election Process
    Tags:
    Democratic Debate, Daesh, Syria, Syria, Tulsi Gabbard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse