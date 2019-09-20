Tulsi Gabbard Welcomes PM Modi to US, Apologises for Skipping 'Howdy Modi' Event in Houston

New Delhi (Sputnik): While warmly welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to the United States, Democratic Party politician Tulsi Gabbard, however, has extended her apologies for not being able to attend a “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, Texas.

Citing prior commitments related to her presidential campaign in Iowa as the reason for not being able to attend the signature event, Gabbard, in a video message, said: “Namaste! I would like to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi on his latest visit to the US".

“I am really glad to see so many Indian Americans from all across our country as well as colleagues from Congress coming together there", Indian daily The Hindustan Times quoted Gabbard as saying.

A special message of welcome by Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to PM Narendra Modi on his forthcoming visit to #USA https://t.co/fDqeF3iHBs — Sanjay Kumar - Media (@sanjayunv) September 20, 2019

Describing India as one of the world’s largest democracies and a very important partner of the US in the Asia-Pacific region, Congresswoman Gabbard further said: “Our two nations must continue to work closely together if we are to address the pressing issues that impact us and the world…”.

In her video message, she made mention of the Sanskrit phase "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), saying, “we can bring about the idea of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam’, recognising that everyone on our planet..we are all one family. There is no place for hate, bigotry, ignorance and prejudice".

Adding a touch of Hawaii, the state she represents in the US Congress, Gabbard said: “Let us work together to usher in 21st century of aloha".

Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the United States from 21 September to 27 September. During his visit, he will attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and deliver an address there for the fifth time.

He will also visit the UN headquarters and jointly attend the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston with US President Donald Trump.