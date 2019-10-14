Register
06:50 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    'Trumpsman' Meme Video

    Gruesome Video Of Trump Massacring Critics, US Media Played at Campaign Event – Report

    © Photo: YouTube / TheGeekzTeam
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    The video is a doctored version of the infamous Kingsman church scene, praised for its supreme camera work and criticized for its extremely graphic content.

    A doctored video depicting Trump butchering his numerous critics was played at a rally for supporters in Trump’s Miami resort last week, The New York Times reported Sunday.

    The edition, which claims to have obtained a video shot by one of the attendees on their phone camera, provided a text description, but did not upload the footage. According to the description, it is a ‘Trumpsman’ video uploaded on YouTube by TheGeekzTeam channel in 2018.

    The video is a crudely-edited infamous Church Scene from 2015 dark comedy movie Kingsman, in which Colin Firth’s super-secret agent Galahad massacres the parishioners under the influence of mind control – only with actor’s faces superimposed with those of Trump, his critics and logos of the US media and other organizations.

    True to the original movie, ‘Trump’ brutally shoots and otherwise murders the likes of Hillary Clinton,  Representative Maxine Waters, Senator Bernie Sanders, former FBI director James B. Comey, the late Arizona Senator John McCain and former US President Barack Obama, among numerous others.

    Other victims bear the logos of CNN, NBC, Politico, The Washington Post, Vice News and even Black Lives Matter. The footage ends with Trump standing at the altar contemplating the dead. The whole action takes place in the ‘Church of Fake News.’

    When contacted by the Times, campaign officials appeared confused. Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who attended the conference, said she did not see the video, but added that she “does not support violence of any kind against anyone.”

    Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, also said that he knew nothing about the video.

    “That video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence,” he said.

    American Priority, the organizer of the meeting, reportedly admitted that the video was indeed played as a part of a “meme exhibit,” but added that they were looking into how the video appeared at the event.

    “Content was submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity,” said organizer Alex Phillips. “American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech. This matter is under review.”

    According to the Times, the footage bears a resemblance to a clip Trump tweeted in 2017, in which he is depicted as a wrestler defeating the CNN logo. Critics condemned the tweet, calling it an endorsement of violence against journalists while Trump supporters praised it, all of which helped the tweet to go viral.

    The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) called on Trump to denounce the video, The Hill report says.

    "The WHCA is horrified by a video reportedly shown over the weekend at a political conference organized by the President’s supporters at the Trump National Doral in Miami," the association president said. "All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents."

    Trump has repeatedly criticized US mainstream media for unfavorable coverage of his behaviour, actions and policies. At a Friday rally, the president once again condemned what he referred to as an “unholy alliance of corrupt Democrat politicians, deep-state bureaucrats and the fake news media,” the Times stated.

    Related:

    'Feel Just Like a Rockstar': Twitter Goes Wild as Post Malone Gets Flashed and Becomes a Meme
    Netizens Split as Trump's Meme-y Nickelback Video Aimed at Joe Biden Kicked Off Twitter
    IDF’s Account Swamped by Memes after Tweet Mocking ‘Mean Girls of the Middle East' Rouhani, Khamenei
    'The House Always Wins': Nancy Pelosi Refers to Сasino Meme on Trump Impeachment Bid - Video
    Nickelback Sees Record Bump in Music Streams After Meme-y Trump Tweet
    Meme-Mania: Narendra Modi's Beachside Photoshoot Sparks Joke Storm on Social Media
    Tags:
    video, meme, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse