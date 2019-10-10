Trump Owes More Than $840,000 in Security Costs for Campaign Rallies

US President Donald Trump has failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of security assistance fees for his rallies across the US, a Tuesday report from Politico has revealed.

At least 10 cities have confirmed that they have not been reimbursed by Trump’s campaign for providing police and fire department services when he came to town for political rallies, Politico reports. The campaign is believed to owe more than $840,000 in rally security costs, a June study by the Center for Public Integrity states.

On Tuesday, Trump criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, claiming that the city overcharged for a downtown arena where Trump is expected to hold a rally Thursday night. According to Vice, the city has insisted that Trump pay $530,000 in security costs to use the Target Center.

​Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also suggested in a tweet Tuesday that Frey is a “radical left-wing nutjob that is limiting free speech” by demanding that the Trump campaign pay the security fees.

​In another statement on Monday, Parscale said that Frey’s actions are an “outrageous abuse of power by a liberal mayor trying to deny the rights of his own city’s residents just because he hates the President.”