Register
00:10 GMT +313 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

    Elizabeth Warren Launches Intentionally False Anti-Trump Facebook Ad

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh AP file
    US
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe

    The Senator claims Facebook allows Trump to “lie” in his ads on the social media giant and wanted to see if the company would also allow her to lie intentionally. It did.

    Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren launched an odd Facebook political ad, intentionally disseminating a false claim about a connection between Facebook and US President Donald Trump.

    "Breaking news: Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election," the ad reads.

    The ad clearly acknowledges that the claim is false, switching to observing that Trump does the same.

    “What Zuckerberg *has* done is given Donald Trump free rein to lie on his platform -- and then to pay Facebook gobs of money to push out their lies to American voters,” the ad states.

    “Facebook already helped elect Donald Trump once. Now, they're deliberately allowing a candidate to intentionally lie to the American people. It's time to hold Mark Zuckerberg accountable."

    On Saturday, Warren acknowledged that she had published the ad with false accusations as an experiment.

    ​"Facebook changed their ads policy to allow politicians to run ads with known lies—explicitly turning the platform into a disinformation-for-profit machine,” Warren asserted. “This week, we decided to see just how far it goes.”

    "We intentionally made a Facebook ad with false claims and submitted it to Facebook’s ad platform to see if it’d be approved. It got approved quickly and the ad is now running on Facebook," she added.

    A Facebook representative commented on Warren’s allegations by saying that the social platform always checks business ads for false statements, but has given up on politicians, allowing them to say whatever they want, citing the protections of political speech as their justification.

    "If Senator Warren wants to say things she knows to be untrue, we believe Facebook should not be in the position of censoring that speech," the spokesperson said, according to The Hill.

    What the Senator accuses Trump of relates directly to former Vice President Biden’s Ukraine story. In 2016, Biden forced then-president Poroshenko to fire his prosecutor general, saying Poroshenko could “forget about the $1 billion” in financial aid if the official was not fired. 

    According to Trump’s ad, the prosecutor general “was investigating his son’s company,” Burisma Holdings, in which Biden junior had a seat on the board of directors.

    While many US media claimed the ad was “false,” the investigation into Burisma was ongoing in 2015, when Biden intervened, and Biden’s confession to political extortion against Poroshenko has been documented and went viral around the Internet. 

    Earlier this month, Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, claimed that Shokin himself admitted in an interview with him that the Burisma investigation was closed “out of fear of the United States.”

    “Mr. Shokin attempted to continue the investigations but on or around June or July of 2015, the US Ambassador Geoffrey R. Pyatt told him that the investigation has to be handled with white gloves, which according to Mr. Shokin, that implied do nothing,” the notes from the interview state, according to a Fox News report.

    The Biden campaign also slammed Facebook for allowing politicians seeking reelection to disseminate “objectively false information,” according to a Huffington Post report.

    The Trump campaign claimed their ads were “100 percent accurate.”

    The truth hurts and it’s not a surprise that Biden doesn’t want anyone to hear it,” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, said, according to Reuters.

    Related:

    Russian Lawmakers to Summon Google, Facebook to Prevent Violations of Russian Election Laws
    UK Ex-Spy Chief Reveals Big Tech Companies Like Google, Facebook ‘Know More About Us’ Than MI5
    Facebook UK Paid Just $35m in Tax on Record Earnings After 50% Jump in Profits
    Facebook’s Libra in Deep Trouble After eBay, Visa, Mastercard and Stripe Leave the Project
    Irish Religious Publisher Puzzled as Facebook Bans Nude Bible Pics Deemed ‘Too Sexual’
    Tags:
    Facebook, campaign, ad, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse