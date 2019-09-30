Register
09:04 GMT +330 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Joe Biden makes a statement on the whistleblower report in Wilmington, Delaware

    Impeachment Inquiry Taking Its Toll: Dems Sold Joe Biden Down the River - Prof

    © REUTERS / Bastiaan Slabbers
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has signalled that she is putting the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump, which she announced on 24 September, on the fast track. Brown University associate professor Vladimir Golstein has explained how Ukrainegate may affect Trump and backfire on the Democrats.

    The impeachment inquiry was triggered by the complaint of an unidentified intelligence agent who insisted that Trump was using "the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election".

    According to the source, during a 25 July phone call, Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to resume investigations into Hunter Biden, a son of US presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his role in Burisma Holdings Limited in exchange for the nearly $400 million in US military aid that was suspended a week earlier. The intelligence official admitted that he was "not a direct witness to most of the events described" in his complaint.

    On 26 September, the White House released the transcript of the phone call in question and soon after that, the whistleblower's complaint was also made public.

    ​The publication caused opposite reactions from the two sides of the US political spectrum: While the Republicans and conservative pundits say that the release has once again indicated that the Dems' claim is just a 'nothing-burger', Democratic lawmakers argue that the situation is much graver for Trump than they thought.

    ​Vladimir Golstein, associate professor of Slavic Studies at Rhode Island-based Brown University, has outlined the immediate repercussions of Ukrainegate.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the recent events involving President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky? Does it mean that the Dems' effort to dig up dirt on Trump ahead of the 2020 vote has succeeded? Why did Nancy Pelosi (who was previously reluctant about launching impeachment proceedings) immediately jump on this bandwagon? Does it mean she is sure of victory? 

    Vladimir Golstein: During a political campaign, parties are engaged in so called “oppositional research.” The whistleblower report clearly belongs to this category. There is no doubt in my mind that the whistleblower, who wasn’t actually present during this notorious phone call, but went out of his/her way, to find out as much as he could about it, has created a real storm. The report of this whistleblower had to be addressed.

    So Pelosi – knowing very well that her impeachment proceedings would not pass Senate – had made a calculating gamble. She concluded these proceedings would damage Trump more than it would damage Democrats. In my view, this is an erroneous calculation, for the simple reason that Democrats like Biden, or some of the Democratic operatives of Ukrainian heritage, have been involved in Ukraine for a much longer period, and therefore, and had many more chances to be drawn into the country’s swamp of corruption.

    Sputnik: What is Ukraine's role in the scandal? Is Ukraine an impartial bystander or is it in cahoots with the Dems? 

    Vladimir Golstein: Ukraine’s role is not the most envious one. As they say, “you are doomed if you do and you are doomed if you don’t”. Zelensky has to walk a very thin line not to ostracise any of the players on whom he would have to rely in the future. Be it Republicans, Democrats, or European powers. If anything, it would be a real test for the new Ukrainian president. If he is smart and skillful, he’ll try to distance himself from all sides without alienating them. If he is less so, he’ll side with the globalist establishment – that is with the European-Democratic neo-liberal alliance, and join them in attacking Trump.

    © REUTERS/ KEVIN LAMARQUE
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces Trump impeachment inquiry at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

    Sputnik: If the Democrats manage to prove that Trump "blackmailed" the Ukrainian leadership in exchange for military aid, will it result in the US president's impeachment? If not, how can it affect Trump's election campaign? 

    Vladimir Golstein: Trump might have been rather sloppy in his phrasing; that might have exposed him to further investigation. But what needs to be stressed is that any government, the American government, in particular, constantly use their military or economic muscle to get the results they want. So the case that the whistleblower had brought to the service reveals no secrets about Trump, but highlights a cynical and hypocritical use of intelligence information. But Democrats were relying on the leaked documents from the intelligence community for quite some time. Needless to say, when the whistleblowers, like Assange or Manning, reveal the shady deals of the Democratic leadership, they are routinely denounced as “traitors.” 

    Consequently, this cynical use of the whistle-blower information might help Democrats to rally their troupes. But it won’t result in impeachment (the Republican-controlled Senate won’t allow it) and it wouldn’t tarnish Trump's image among those who’ve been supporting him so far.

    Sputnik: Is the fuss over the alleged "quid pro quo" anyhow related to the upcoming conclusions by IG Horowitz on the potential FISA abuse and AG Barr's "investigation into investigators" concerning the FBI/DOJ and Democrats' alleged efforts to throw a wrench into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign? 

    Vladimir Golstein: The devil is in details, as they say. I am sure that more documents would come to light, and they would be subjected to more political spinning. What should, and I hope will, be exposed, however, is the unsavoury role of the Ukrainian government and the pro-Ukrainian Democrats in producing the anti-Russia, anti-Trump hysteria, that had swept United States off its feet, and still does not let go. Why Americans allow these ideologues and nationalists to dictate their policies, while pushing two nuclear super-powers, like United States and Russia, into a possible confrontation, is beyond my comprehension.  

    Sputnik: What is your prognosis regarding the Democrats' Ukrainegate?

    Vladimir Golstein: So the Ukraine-gate seems like a rather powerful demolition explosion. The Democratic leadership hopes that they would be able to control it and direct it against Donald Trump.

    I am sure, however, that Biden will be a victim of Ukrainegate. That might be a part of the Democratic Leadership, however, in case, they are playing chess to win 2020 elections. They sacrifice Biden to pull Trump down. I am not sure they will succeed, however.

    ​But at least, the world would have a chance to learn more about all levels of corruption that seem to penetrate both the US and Ukrainian governments and their interaction with each other. Thus, we just learned about the resignation of Kurt Volker, a neocon ideologue, who has been serving as US Special Envoy to Ukraine (for the record, he also served as US Ambassador to NATO and as the executive director of the McCain Institute for International Leadership). While serving in his government role, Volker was also involved in some lobbying and public relations firm, called BGR Group, that advised on doing business in Ukraine and that had represented the previous Ukrainian government.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bill Maher Takes Aim at Joe Biden’s Son’s Job in Ukraine Amid Trump Impeachment Proceedings
    US Rep. Cites Pelosi Flashback Implying Dems’ Blatant Hypocrisy Amid House Impeachment Inquiry
    For Those Who Wondered: How US Impeachment Works and What It Is
    Rebel MPs Suggest Impeachment to Topple Boris Johnson and Block 'No-Deal' Brexit - Report
    Tags:
    Nancy Pelosi, impeachment, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse