Trump Lawyer Giuliani Under Investigation Over Violation of Lobbying Laws - Report

The two businessman, Lev Parnas and Igor Furman, who reportedly helped Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in Ukraine, face charges of violating US campaign funding laws.

The US president's personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, is said to be under investigation over the allegations that he broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine, The New York Times reported late on Friday, citing people familiar with the reported inquiry.

According to the media report, the investigators probe whether Giuliani had attempted to undermine the then-American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Yovanovitch was recalled earlier this year.

The investigation also reportedly linked to the case of Giuliani's two assistants - Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman - that were arrested earlier this week in Washington, DC on campaign finance-related charges.

Giuliani reportedly denied any wrongdoing, but acknowledged, however, that he and fixers worked with Ukrainian authorities to collect potentially damaging information about Yovanovitch and former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden as well.

Former envoy Marie Yovanovitch said in a testimony to the House of Representatives that Trump had pressed the US Department of State to fire her.

Yovanovitch’s appearance before Congress was a part of the impeachment investigations against Trump being conducted by the House of Representatives.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s 25 July telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky based on a whistleblower complaint that Trump had solicited in a quid pro quo talk to assist in derailing the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The White House has declassified what they claim is an unredacted transcript of the phone conversation, which does not contain signs that the US president overtly threatened to withhold financial assistance to Ukraine.