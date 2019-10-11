Biden Calls for President Trump's Impeachment

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan continue to chisel out important facts regarding Ukraine. As the truth on the news becomes scarce, the guys focus on informing the public.

Guests:

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Sacoolas, The Beatles, and Brexit

Andrei Nekrasov - Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Browder 101

Larry Johnson - Writer and Former CIA Analyst | How Trump Can Fight Impeachment

James Carey - Editor at GeoPoliticsAlert | Turkey's Role in Syria

Michael Goodwin - NY Post Columnist | NYPost's Interview with Donald Trump

William Craddick - Founder of Disobedient Media | What's Our Future Role in Global Politics?

The United Kingdom has some amazing culture that is being outshined by the Brexit soap opera. Geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling joins the guys for a segment about the UK, the good, the bad and the entertainment.

Now that Ukraine has been exposed, it is time to bring Bill Browder and the whole web into the discussion. Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act: Behind the Scenes", Andrei Nekrasov, outlines the role of various figures in the many webs of scandal.

Turkey is coming down on the Kurds now that the US has left the Northern Syrian border. This has added fuel to the impeachment fire. Larry Johnson, a former CIA Analyst, addresses the increase in impeachment news. Editor at GeoPolitics Alert James Carey talks about Turkey's role in Syria. Michael Goodwin from NY Post interviewed Trump and shares that experience. Founder of Disobedient Media William Craddick discusses where global politics is headed.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com