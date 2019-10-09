Register
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, speaks at the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity gala organized by the Archdiocese of New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York

    'I Can Beat Him Again': Hillary Clinton Trolls Trump on 2020 Election 'Rematch'

    US
    US President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning continued his inexhaustible tweet tirade against Democrats over the recently launched impeachment process following his controversial July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    Trump targeted Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton saying that he thought she "should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren..."

    Later in the day, the former Democratic presidential nominee replied, joking on the PBS "NewsHour" TV program that "maybe there does need to be a rematch [...] Obviously I can beat him again", stressing that "This latest tweet is just so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my emails. We all know that. He’s either lying or delusional or both," she said, before joking about a potential rematch of the 2016 presidential race - a reference to her earning a wide majority of the popular vote in the previous presidential election.

    Earlier this year, Clinton affirmed to US-based media that she will not run for the Oval Office in 2020.

    Clinton has also said that she supports the House Dems' impeachment inquiry into Trump.

    The impeachment inquiry into Trump’s 25 July telephone call was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to the US Congress claiming that Trump had pressed Zelensky to investigate possible corruption by 2020 Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, and threatened to withhold financial aid to Ukraine.

    Trump denied the allegations, suggesting that they were a political witch hunt intended to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election. The embattled US president then ordered a transcript of the telephone call with Zelensky to be declassified.

    Hillary Clinton was also embroiled in a political scandal when it was revealed that she had used a private server and email accounts for some official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009-2013, despite US regulations and established practices.

    Recently, the Trump administration announced the launch of another probe into the email correspondence of several current and former senior and low-level State Department officials who communicated with then-Secretary of State Clinton’s private email account.

