Register
17:24 GMT +302 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on April 23, 2019 former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Time 100 Summit event in New York.

    If There Was a Personal Beneficiary of the Trump Impeachment Inquiry, It's Hillary Clinton – Analyst

    © AFP 2019 / DON EMMERT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe

    With the Trump impeachment ball rolling in Washington DC, one person that’s clearly benefiting from this, according to American political analyst Don Debar, is former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

    Hillary Clinton has been making rounds on US TV programmes promoting her forthcoming book, which she co-wrote with her daughter, and talking about the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump. Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Clinton stressed that an impeachment inquiry is "exactly what should be done," especially considering the evidence.

    So what’s the evidence? A whistleblower complaint about Trump allegedly inappropriately pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice-president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his family over their business dealings in Ukraine during a phone conversation that took place in July.

    In that phone call, Trump asked Zelensky to look into what role Biden played in shutting down an investigation by Ukraine’s chief prosecutor into Burisma Holdings gas company that his son Hunter Biden was a paid board member of, and whether Biden got the former prosecutor - Viktor Shokin - fired over this.

    Mrs Clinton, who also called Trump "a corrupt businessman" and said his "campaign asked for aid from Russia," something that was never proven, accused the president of "putting his personal and political interests ahead of the national security of our country," as she spoke to the Late Show host.

    Likewise, she told ABC’s Good Morning America that "the evidence concerning Ukraine is so dramatic and irrefutable."

    But as political analyst Don Debar points out, Mrs Clinton clearly has her sights on the top job.

    "If we know nothing else about Hillary Clinton, the one thing that has been demonstrated repeatedly over the course of her public career is that she has unlimited personal ambition. This is particularly true with respect to that seat in the Oval Office to which she has repeatedly demonstrated that she feels personally entitled."

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, speaks at the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity gala organized by the Archdiocese of New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, speaks at the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity gala organized by the Archdiocese of New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York

    Clinton lost the 2016 election to Trump and since then the very legitimacy of it and Trump’s presidency has been challenged "in an unprecedentedly broad attack by the Democratic Party, some members of the Republican Party establishment, and an almost unanimous voice from the corporate and nonprofit media in the US," the analyst says.

    And the person that gains from it the most is Hillary Clinton:

    "Clearly, if there was a personal beneficiary of this effort, it is Clinton, since this removes her personal culpability in the loss in 2016," Debar notes.

    The political analyst believes it’s not just a coincidence that the latest information about Biden is coming out now:

    "Now that Biden has emerged as the front-runner in the Democratic primary, riding on an argument of electability just as Clinton did, this particular disclosure about Biden comes to the fore, despite the fact that it was known from its inception in 2014 and simply ignored by the American Press and political establishment. Now weaponised against Biden, it has also somehow become a two-edged sword threatening Trump as well."

    With the revelations set to do damage to Biden as well, this means Mrs Clinton would be the only "legitimate candidate" to take on President Trump, Debar said:

    "Taken together, this all leaves Clinton poised as 'the legitimate candidate to retrieve the illegitimate presidency from Trump' as well as her renewed claim to being "the most likely to win of all the Democrats" and thus the one they all need to get behind. Likely there will be a vice presidential candidate slot for Warren, Sanders or whomever else is riding the top of the polls at the time," he concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    2020 US Presidential Election, Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse