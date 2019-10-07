Twitterstorm Unleashed As Hillary Clinton Bashes Trump Over Syria Troop Pull-out

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the time has come to bring American troops in northern Syria back home, adding that the country shouldn't have involved itself deeper in local conflicts.

The former US secretary of state and Donald Trump's main rival in the 2016 presidential election has lashed out at the US president amid reports of a US troops pull-out from northern Syria, writing on her Twitter page that the move represents a "betrayal".

Let us be clear: The president has sided with authoritarian leaders of Turkey and Russia over our loyal allies and America’s own interests. His decision is a sickening betrayal both of the Kurds and his oath of office. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 7, 2019

​The Twitter reaction was not long in coming.

Let’s be clear, Hillary: you are NOT the President because the American people don’t care what you have to say. Bitterness doesn’t look good on anyone, but it’s downright UGLY on you. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) October 7, 2019

Betrayal you say? Let US be clear: how many emails did you blech out and why? — BadAsVlad (@BadAsVlad) October 7, 2019

You've got to be kidding. She abandoned the Kurds, the Syrians, the Iraqis, the Iranians fighting the mullahs and most of all our men in Benghazi. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) October 7, 2019

This comes as Turkey is gearing up to clear Kurdish-led militants from Syrian territories east of the Euphrates. In the meantime, the SDF has called it "a stab in the back", claiming that the US had assured the militants there would not be any Turkish offensive in the region. The Kurdish-led militants, however, stressed that they would fight against Turkey's forces without any hesitation.