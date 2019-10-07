US Democrats Subpoena Pentagon and White House Budget Office in Impeachment Inquiry

US House Democrats have stated that they are seeking documents related to Trump’s decision to withhold military assistance to Ukraine, the letters to Pentagon and OMB chiefs said.

US Democrats have subpoenaed the Pentagon and the White House budget office in the impeachment inquiry.

The House Intelligence Committee said in the subpoenas that the US Department of Defence and the White House Office of Management and Budget must turn over the documents by 15 October.

Prior to this, US Congressmen Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings, and Eliot Engel, who chair three House committees, said they have issued a subpoena to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to obtain documents related to the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry.

The three committee chairmen also said a full House of Representatives vote is not required to move forward with the impeachment inquiry, as the White House reportedly claimed.

On 24 September, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s 25 July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The inquiry was launched after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, stating that Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate possible corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, threatening to deny US military aid to Ukraine.

Trump rebuffed the allegations, calling them another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election and published the transcript of the telephone call with the Ukrainian president.