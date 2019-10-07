Register
    US President Donald Trump speaks before presenting the Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera

    Twitterstorm as Trump Calls for ‘Guilty Nervous Nancy’ and ‘Shifty Adam Schiff’ to Be ‘Impeached’

    © REUTERS / Al Drago
    The remarks came after the second whistleblower had emerged in the scandal, triggered by the July phone call between POTUS Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. After landing in the Democrats' crosshairs, the incident resulted in the launch of an impeachment inquiry into Trump, who branded it a new round of "witch hunt garbage."

    In a new Tweet, POTUS Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is backing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who handled an anonymous complaint regarding the Ukraine call, and whom MSNBC contributor and Daily Beast editor Sam Stein accused of lying to him about never having spoken to the Ukraine whistleblower.

    “Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan “Whistleblower” & lawyer...”, Trump Tweeted, then going on to slap the guilt for “misdemeanours and even treason” on “Nervous Nancy”:

    Comments flooded the thread, with one indicating Pelosi’s support of Schiff and her growing income may prove she has “a Ukrainian connection:”

    “Nancy must have a Ukrainian connection, that is why she is moving so fast without any evidence of a crime. How is her net worth $250 million- how rich are her kids? They get that laundered money from Ukraine as well? We send Billions to Ukraine, then it ends up in politicians’ pockets?” the netizen wrote.

    “Nancy not only knew but was an active participant in her own crimes as well, “ another agreed.

     

    ….with another asserting the president will certainly cope with  “the democrat lies”:

    Another, meanwhile, drew Trump's attention to the fact that members of Congress "can't be impeached:"

    "That's not what treason is, and members of Congress can't be impeached and dear God, how do you still know nothing about how the government works?" the user wrote.

    "LET THE MAN DO HIS JOB HE'S THE MOST PRODUCTIVE PRESIDENT YOU HAVE EVER HAD. HE ACTUALLY REMINDS ME OF JFK. FULL STEAM AHEAD DON", another Tweeted in Caps-locked symbols.

     

    Another pointed to reports about First daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner's total income last year, as compared to that of Joe Biden's son, prompting a thread of negations:

    “Can somebody please tell our “very stable genius” president how apostrophes work?” another quipped, upholding traditional criticism of the president’s extravagant manner of spelling and punctuating things.

    Hilarious memes followed:

    …while one assumed Trump’s manner of writing to report a fresh “TWITTER TANTRUM:”

    Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the whistleblower, who had initiated the complaint that triggered the impeachment inquiry, told ABC News that he is now representing a second whistleblower who had spoken with the inspector general. According to Zaid, the second person, also described as an intelligence official, has first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations outlined in the original complaint and has been interviewed by the head of the intelligence community's internal watchdog office, Michael Atkinson.

    The New York Times reported on Friday citing anonymous sources that a second intelligence official was considering filing his own formal complaint and testifying to Congress. Zaid says he does not know if the second whistleblower he represents is the same person that was mentioned in the Times report.

    On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, briefly addressed the second whistleblower at a screening of the film "The Great Hack" in Los Angeles.

    "Let me just say this, with respect to the most recent development, and that is the public reporting of the second whistleblower stepping forward, that we are tremendously dependent on people of courage, stepping forward," Schiff said going on to "thank" him for his "patriotism."

    A transcript released of Trump's July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky showed POTUS requesting the Ukrainian side to launch an investigation into the dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine. In 2016, Joe Biden publicly threatened to withdraw aid to Ukraine, unless the authorities sack the attorney general, who was at the time looking into a natural gas company that employed Biden's son Hunter as a board member.

    The call and the spiralling scandal around it prompted Congress to launch formal impeachment proceedings, denounced by POTUS as a new instance of "witch hunt garbage". The US president referred to the phone call with Zelensky as a casual and absolutely "normal" one, while the Ukrainian head of state noted in his turn, that there had been no "pressure" exerted on him.

