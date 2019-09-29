According to the NHC, Lorenzo became "the strongest hurricane this far North and East in the Atlantic basin".
A special advisory has been issued for Hurricane Lorenzo, as the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 145 mph. #Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/ogQEeNT8qx— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 29, 2019
The NHC warned that "Lorenzo is a large hurricane [...] and its tropical-storm-force wind fields are expected to expand further during the next several days".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
