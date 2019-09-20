Going With the Flow: Texas Floods During Heavy Rainfall - Videos

Jefferson County, in southeast Texas has received 43.15 inches (109 cm) of rain, making the storm "Imelda" the 7th wettest tropical cyclone in US history, the US National Weather Service reported.

Texas has flooded during heavy rainfall leaving two people dead and dozens injured, AP reported citing sheriff's offices.

According to reports, the storm impacted Houston, the Beaumont area of Jefferson County, Chambers County, Harris County, and western Louisiana.

The remains of Imelda prompted serious flash flooding in parts of southeastern Texas on 19 September. CNN reported that there were hundreds of high water rescues conducted by local sheriff's offices.

Flood Warning Extended until This Afternoon The Flood Warning Continues for The Greens Bayou At Ley Road. https://t.co/0uYbJrUShU #txwx #houwx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/2jsy7mnjOI — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 20, 2019

​Social media users have shared videos of the flooding.

So this is what we drove through today on I-10(Winnie Tx)What looks like a lake is actually farms and ranches underwater #Imelda #texasflood pic.twitter.com/rhLcYUXVxn — JQ🚀 (@jq112297) September 20, 2019

​A hilarious video has been posted on the platform TikTok, showing a bunch of giant inflatable unicorns and flamingo rubber rings dragged by a man on a flooded road.