Going With the Flow: Texas Floods During Heavy Rainfall - Videos

Texas has flooded during heavy rainfall leaving two people dead and dozens injured, AP reported citing sheriff's offices.
According to reports, the storm impacted Houston, the Beaumont area of Jefferson County, Chambers County, Harris County, and western Louisiana.
The remains of Imelda prompted serious flash flooding in parts of southeastern Texas on 19 September. CNN reported that there were hundreds of high water rescues conducted by local sheriff's offices.
Flood Warning Extended until This Afternoon The Flood Warning Continues for The Greens Bayou At Ley Road. https://t.co/0uYbJrUShU #txwx #houwx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/2jsy7mnjOI— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 20, 2019
Social media users have shared videos of the flooding.
So this is what we drove through today on I-10(Winnie Tx)What looks like a lake is actually farms and ranches underwater #Imelda #texasflood pic.twitter.com/rhLcYUXVxn— JQ🚀 (@jq112297) September 20, 2019
THIS DOESN’T LOOK GOOD: Water coming *through the wall* on the side of 59 in #Houston— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) September 19, 2019
Major backups on the highway!#flooding #weather #Imelda https://t.co/UD7dvMDaX8 pic.twitter.com/jdKsBc183l
A hilarious video has been posted on the platform TikTok, showing a bunch of giant inflatable unicorns and flamingo rubber rings dragged by a man on a flooded road.
Unicorns, Pegasus, Flamingo and Parrott to the rescue. #Imelda #Galveston pic.twitter.com/jFEotoajrz— Rosie LOVES Halloween 👻 (@rosebudblues10) September 20, 2019
