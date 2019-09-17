Photos: Kanye West’s ‘Star Wars’-Inspired Housing Units Demolished After Permit Snag

Famed musician and avid entrepreneur Kanye West recently saw his low-income housing unit project cease to be on his California property after failing to obtain the proper construction permits from the LA County Department of Public Works.

News of the development first came from celebrity tabloid outlet TMZ, and revealed that at least three of West’s dome-shaped units were reduced to rubble shortly before the housing department’s September 15 deadline was reached.

© Screenshot/CBS Los Angeles Kanye West's low-income housing project comes to a halt after failing to obtain the proper construction permits. Image appears to show the temporary housing prototypes demolished.

According to Business Insider, West was given 45 days to either acquire the needed permits or break down the structures. The outlet further noted that the Public Works inspector became concerned with the housing project after realizing that the units were being built on top of a concrete base, which suggested that the project wasn’t exactly temporary.

However, trouble first brewed for West and company in mid-August after neighbors began to file noise complaints with the department over crews working at the construction site throughout the entire weekend - which is reportedly not permitted in the county. West’s housing project was being undertaken on his Calabasas property.

© Screenshot/CBS Los Angeles Prototypes of Kanye West's temporary dome-shaped housing units are seen prior to subsequent demolition over permit snag.

Although it’s unclear if West intends to move his project elsewhere, some reports have suggested that construction could pick up in northwestern Wyoming, where West recently shelled out an estimated $14 million for a ranch.

The rapper initially revealed his home development intentions in July during an interview for a Forbes cover story. In the piece, West stated that he and his team of designers were looking to create homes that resemble “Star Wars” character Luke Skywalker’s childhood home on Tatooine.