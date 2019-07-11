Kanye West Reportedly Building 'Star Wars'-Inspired Units For California's Homeless

The Tuesday-published piece reveals that West has been working with a team to design housing units that resemble “Star Wars” character Luke Skywalker’s childhood home on the harsh desert world of Tatooine.

“West has been working with a team to design prefabricated structures that sport the same austere aesthetic, with the goal of deploying them as low-income housing units,” Forbes’ Zack O'Malley Greenburg describes.

Although no photos of the units were provided, Greenburg caught a glimpse of the prototype structures being created in the middle of the California woods.

“We stroll out into the chilly, starless night, and I follow him up a dirt path deeper into the woods for several minutes until he stops at a clearing and looks up, wordless. There, with the hazy heft of something enormous and far away, stand a trio of structures that look like the skeletons of wooden spaceships. They’re the physical prototypes of his concept, each oblong and dozens of feet tall, and West leads me inside each one,” Greenburg describes, also noting that West and his team were getting ready to meet with potential investors in San Francisco to discuss the housing concept.

West appears to be a fan of “Star Wars,” often alluding to the American space-opera media franchise in his lyrics.