Register
22:12 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this undated handout photo released by General Dynamics, a technician loads Hydra-70 rockets

    Photo: US Air Force Investigating White Phosphorus Rockets Found on Road

    © AP Photo / General Dynamics
    US
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe

    The US Air Force has opened an investigation into why more than a dozen Hydra 70 white phosphorus rockets were spotted splayed across an Arizona road last month. The news comes just days after an Air Force A-10 “Warthog” accidentally fired the same type of rocket during a training exercise at the base.

    The incident first came to the attention of leadership at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, after a popular Air Force meme-sharing Facebook page posted a fan-submitted image of the rockets laying on a Tucson road on August 16.

    The rockets seem to have fallen off the truck stopped on the right side of the image. The photographer noted this was the second time such a thing has happened this year. However, most of the comments on the Facebook post seem light-hearted, ribbing the person responsible about the safety lectures they’re bound to receive from superiors.

    Task & Purpose noted the munitions are Hydra 70 2.75-inch air-to-ground rockets, flagged with the telltale seafoam green tips of M156 and M259 white phosphorus warheads. The weapons are typically used to create smokescreens, as phosphorus spontaneously ignites upon contact with air. Using white phosphorus rounds in urban areas or against civilian targets is a war crime, as it can stick to humans and inflicts horrific chemical burns.

    The unguided rockets are typically fired from pods of between six and 18 rockets each, carried on helicopters or attack aircraft and used en masse against a target.

    The image appears to have been captured on a road adjacent to the base’s “boneyard,” an open-air storage site for retired aircraft.

    A spokesman for the 355th Wing based at Davis-Monthan told Task & Purpose for a Tuesday article that the incident was under investigation.

    "A lot of the information regarding the incident will not be released due to concerns regarding our operational security," the spokesman said. "We cannot speak to the photo, as it was not released through this office, nor are we able to release photos from the incident, due to the investigation."

    However, this isn’t the only recent mishap involving the munitions at the base. Just last week, an A-10C “Warthog” ground attack aircraft accidentally fired one of the rockets on a training mission.

    The September 5 misfire took place in the Jackal Military Operations Area, a "training area" that is "not designated for munitions release,” according to a statement by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Nobody was injured.

    Related:

    US Air Force Base Removes Wandering Gator From Flight Line (PHOTO)
    US Air Force Base First to Use Portable Doppler Radar For CONUS Ops (PHOTOS)
    ‘Too Bold a Statement’: US Air Force Chief Won’t Say F-35s Will Never Fly From Turkish Base
    Tags:
    mishap, Facebook post, Arizona, US Air Force, A-10 Warthog, white phosphorus, rocket, Hydra-70
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse