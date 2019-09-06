‘This is Unusual’: A-10C Thunderbolt Fighter ‘Unintentionally’ Releases Rocket in Arizona

An American A-10C Thunderbolt II fighter assigned to the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s 354th Fighter Squadron near Tucson, Arizona, “unintentionally” released an M-156 rocket during a training session on Thursday, officials have revealed.

According to a statement released by the base, the mishap happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. during routine training in an “uninhabited area under the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Tucson.”

“This training area is not designated for munitions release,” the release notes.

Speaking to Fox Business on Friday, an official told the outlet that the incident was somewhat “unusual.”

An investigation into the mishap is ongoing. Officials have indicated that no injuries, fires or damages resulted from the accidental deployment.