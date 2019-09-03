Huawei Accuses US of Hacking Company's Networks, Intimidating Employees

Washington has repeatedly accused the Chinese tech giant of stealing technologies, as well as spying on its users under orders from Beijing, something that the company has vehemently denied. The US recently initiated a crackdown, banning Huawei from the American market.

Chinese tech giant Huawei has in a recent statement accused US authorities of using a number of "tools" in a bid to "disrupt the normal business operations" of the company and its partners. The tech giant argues that apart from typical "judicial and administrative powers", Washington has resorted to "a host of other unscrupulous means".

Most notably, among these "means" have been attempts to launch cyber-attacks against the company to "infiltrate [its] intranet and internal information systems" – a method of action that the US earlier claimed that Chinese companies were employing.

According to Huawei's statement, Washington didn't stop there and has also tried to "threaten, menace, coerce, entice, and incite" current and former employees of the company to force them work against their employer. The tech giant further accused American authorities of launching investigations against Huawei based on "false media reports" and pressing unfounded accusations, using "entrapment" or by "pretending to be Huawei employees", among other tricks.

"[The US has been] mobilising and conspiring with companies that work with Huawei, or have a business conflict with Huawei, to bring unsubstantiated accusations against the company […] Digging up old civil cases that have already been settled, and selectively launching criminal investigations or filing criminal charges against Huawei based on claims of technology theft", the statement read.

Accusing Huawei of allegedly spying on its users on behalf of Beijing, the US launched its crackdown campaign against the Chinese giant, banning the company from the US market and pressuring other countries to deny the tech giant access to their markets for 5G equipment.

Washington also limited American companies' ability to sell technological solutions to Huawei, forcing them to request waivers for items deemed to be sensitive for "national security". The Chinese giant, along with the country’s government, slammed Washington's actions, vowing to respond, including via litigation.

The White House has for years also accused Chinese companies of allegedly stealing the intellectual property of their American counterparts, as well as practicing industrial cyberespionage. China has vehemently denied these claims.