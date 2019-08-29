Huawei's New Smartphone Barred From Using Google Software - Report

Earlier in August, Huawei announced the creation of its own software, HarmonyOS, even as it considers the possibility of using a Russian operating system in some of its devices.

As Huawei prepares to unveil its upcoming Mate 30 smartphone, Google stepped forward to announce that the Chinese tech giant’s new creation won’t benefit from Google apps and services, The Guardian reports.

According to the media outlet, the US trade restrictions imposed against China effectively bar the phones from being sold “with licensed apps such as Google Maps or Gmail, which form part of Google’s Android operating system.”

And while a temporary licence issued by the US allows Huawei to maintain its existing devices, it doesn’t apply to Mate 30 as it is a new product.

News of this development come amid reports about Huawei launching negotiations with Russia about installing the Russian Aurora operating system on the company’s tablets.

A Huawei representative also noted that this project is currently in the pilot stage and is considered to be the first stage of launching the Russian OS on Huawei devices.

Previously, Huawei also unveiled its own software, HongmengOS (HarmonyOS), with Huawei founder Ren Zhengei claiming earlier that the software would be a universal OS spread across multiple IoT devices and 60 percent faster than the Android OS.

In May, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei Technologies and around 70 of its affiliates, in a move that prompted several major US corporations, such as Google and Microsoft, to follow suit and sever ties with the Chinese tech giant.

The US claims that Huawei cooperates with the Chinese government, installing back doors in its equipment to allow Beijing's espionage and cyberattacks - allegations that that both Beijing and Huawei have repeatedly denied.