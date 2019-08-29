Register
23:13 GMT +329 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Oct. 21, 2015, file photo shows signage inside the YouTube Space LA offices in Los Angeles. YouTube’s inability to keep ads off unsavory videos is threatening to transform a rising star in Google’s digital family into a problem child. The key question is whether a recently launched ad boycott of YouTube turns out to be short-lived or the start of a long-term marketing shift away that undercuts Google’s growth, as well as Alphabet Inc., its corporate parent.

    ‘InfoWars’ Taken Down Day After Reappearing on YouTube

    © AP Photo / Danny Moloshok
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Notorious conspiracy news website InfoWars, channels of which were deleted from YouTube and other social media platforms a year ago for “inappropriate” content, made a brief reappearance on YouTube for one day.

    InfoWars, long-battled by YouTube, returned on Wednesday just to be taken down again the next day, a spokesperson for the video platform confirmed on Thursday to The Hill.

    InfoWar program War Room restored its YouTube channel on 28 August – after being summarily deleted from YouTube a year ago. Prior to being dumped a second time, the channel uploaded 13 videos covering various political and social topics.

    In the first video uploaded to the channel, host Owen Shroyer welcomed viewers by saying, “YouTube CEO says ‘Alex Jones’ and ‘Infowars Ban Is Over'”, as reported by Vice.

    Shroyer may have been referring to an open letter published by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, in which she restated the platform’s commitment to “openness and responsibility” during a quarterly message to the YouTube creators.

    “Without an open system, diverse and authentic voices have trouble breaking through,” Wojcicki wrote in a letter. “I believe preserving an open platform is more important than ever. A commitment to openness is not easy. It sometimes means leaving up content that is outside the mainstream, controversial or even offensive.”

    “As more issues come into view, a rising chorus of policymakers, press and pundits are questioning whether an open platform is valuable [...] or even viable. Despite these concerns, I believe preserving an open platform is more important than ever," cited by Cnet.com.

    InfoWars bills itself as a news platform. Owned by an American, TV host Alex Jones, it was deleted from the YouTube platform a year ago, for breaching “community guidelines”. Various websites including Facebook, Spotify and Twitter also deleted InfoWars and any associated streaming channels. In 2018, Wikipedia branded InfoWars and Breitbart as a “conspiracy theorist and fake news website” detailing that the two groups should not be used as factual sources.

    The InfoWars website was founded in 1999, acting as open source media, while reportedly enjoying approximately 10 million monthly visits from an international audience.

    Tags:
    Facebook, YouTube, Infowars, Alex Jones
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Splendour on Red Carpet: Venice International Film Festival Opening Ceremony Kicks Off in Italy
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse