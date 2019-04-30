InfoWars Founder Alex Jones Joins Garland & Lee for an EXCLUSIVE Interview

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Venezuela and Joe Biden joining the 2020 Presidential race before airing an original 1-hour interview with Alex Jones, Radio Host & Founder of InfoWars. The wide-ranging conversation with Jones covers many important news stories in an entertaining and fast-paced manner.

Guests:

Ariel Gold — National Co-Director at Code Pink | The Latest on Venezuela from The Venezuelan Embassy in DC

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Joe Biden Officially Joins the Field of 2020 Presidential Candidates

Alex Jones - Radio Host & Founder of InfoWars.com | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Alex Jones Joins 'Fault Lines'

As the political climate in Venezuela remains uncertain, control of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC also could be in question moving forward. Ariel Gold, National Co-Director at Code Pink, has recently been staying at the Embassy as pressure mounts on the Maduro government, and she joins Garland and Lee on today's program to discuss the situation at the Embassy in DC, who will determine the future of Venezuela, and the role sanctions have played on the Venezuelan economy.

Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden officially joined the crowded field of Democratic candidates vying for their party's Presidential nomination in the 2020 Election. Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall returns to the show to discuss Biden's chances of winning the Democratic Primary, the similarities as candidates between Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, the role cable news/corporate media will play in the Democratic Primary, and how the views/positions of politicians change over the years and if this tends to matter or not with the voting public.

For the final hour, the show airs Garland and Lee's exclusive interview with Alex Jones, Radio Host and Founder of InfoWars.com. Together they will discuss a wide variety of topics including Alex's career working in media, how he has been covered over the years by the mainstream media, ongoing battles regarding censorship, and some of his views on President Trump's time in the White House.

