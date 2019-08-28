Trump Lashes Out at WaPo, Denies 'Fake Story' About Presidential Pardon For 'Illegal' Border Wall Orders

The Washington Post on Tuesday cited Trump administration officials who claimed that the US president promised to pardon aides for carrying out what the article described as his “illegal” orders regarding building the border wall.

US President Donald Trump, reacting to the Washington Post article, said on Twitter on Wednesday, that it was "totally Fake story" and was made up "in order to demean and disparage."

Another totally Fake story in the Amazon Washington Post (lobbyist) which states that if my Aides broke the law to build the Wall (which is going up rapidly), I would give them a Pardon. This was made up by the Washington Post only in order to demean and disparage - FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

​In the WaPo article it was claimed that POTUS, while speaking to officials involved in building the border wall, said that he would pardon them if they would just go ahead with his orders that were described as "illegal or unworkable."

According to The Washington Post, citing Trump's aides, the US president when commenting on "contracting procedures and the use of eminent domain" just said "take the land."

“He said people expected him to build a wall, and it had to be done by the election,” a former official said as cited by The Washington Post.

At the same time, an unnamed White House official, told The Washington Post that Trump was joking when he made such statements about pardons.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

The Trump administration has implemented various policies such as the Remain in Mexico plan, which appears to have resulted in a decline of apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the US-Mexico border. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said that the number of apprehensions has dropped by at least 40 percent since May.