US Judge Rules Trump Can't Use Emergency Declaration Money For Wall - Reports

A federal judge in California has blocked President Donald Trump from building sections of his long-sought border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency. AP reported.

On Friday US District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. halted the administration's efforts to redirect military-designated funds to build sections of wall on the Mexican border. His order applies to two planned projects to add 51 miles of fence in two areas, according to AP report.

Gilliam issued the ruling after hearing arguments last week in two cases. California and 19 other states brought one lawsuit; the Sierra Club and a coalition of communities along the border brought the other, AP report says.

Earlier AP reported that a federal judge was expected to decide Friday whether to block the White House from spending billions of dollars to build a wall with money secured under President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW