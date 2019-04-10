DoD: US Army Engineers Issue $789Mln Contract for Mexico Border Wall Replacement

"SLSCO [of] Galveston, Texas, was awarded a $789 million firm-fixed-price contract for border replacement wall construction", the release said on Tuesday.
The Defence Department explained work on the project will be performed in Santa Teresa in the US state of New Mexico with an estimated completion date of 1 October 2020.
On Saturday, US Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and Chief of Engineers Todd Semonite stated that about 450 miles of new bollard fencing along the US border with Mexico are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
In March, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and requested $32.5 billion in funds for border security next year, including $8.6 billion for the wall. The president insisted that the border is needed to prevent criminals and terrorists from crossing into the United States.
