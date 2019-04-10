DoD: US Army Engineers Issue $789Mln Contract for Mexico Border Wall Replacement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army Corps of Engineers has issued a $789 million contract to the SLSCO Company for border replacement wall construction, the Department of Defense said in a news release.

"SLSCO [of] Galveston, Texas, was awarded a $789 million firm-fixed-price contract for border replacement wall construction", the release said on Tuesday.

The Defence Department explained work on the project will be performed in Santa Teresa in the US state of New Mexico with an estimated completion date of 1 October 2020.

On Saturday, US Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and Chief of Engineers Todd Semonite stated that about 450 miles of new bollard fencing along the US border with Mexico are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The funds for the contracts are to be allocated from the $1 billion authorized by the Pentagon for the wall construction in late March. The Defense Department has said that the funds will be spent on building 57 miles of the pedestrian fencing, roads, and lighting within the Yuma and El Paso sections.

In March, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and requested $32.5 billion in funds for border security next year, including $8.6 billion for the wall. The president insisted that the border is needed to prevent criminals and terrorists from crossing into the United States.

