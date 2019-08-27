Footage of Broad Daylight Robbery in NYC Jeweler Popular With Rappers Released

With their faces clearly exposed to security cameras, three robbers tied people up in a downtown New York store and cleaned out the shelves, reportedly taking $4 million worth of jewelry.

Avianne & Co, a high-end jewelry store in downtown New York City, was robbed on Monday around noon, according to a Times report.

The store, popular among rappers and other celebrities, was visited by three men, who asked about the merchandise and then suddenly pulled guns, forcing four people in the store into a back room.

WATCH IT: NYPD released new video of the jewelry store robbery in #Midtown. Robbers pretended to be customers on Sunday at Avianne and Company Jewelers, then out guns and forced employees into a back room. Workers were zip tied, while robbers stole millions. pic.twitter.com/5koxmFoLyx — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) August 26, 2019

​The bandits zip-tied and duct-taped the four and proceeded to take everything from the shelves and shove it into duffle bags. In the meantime, one employee got loose and called police.

Security cameras got clear images of all three faces of the robbers, who did not bother to conceal themselves. In one image, a bandit looks directly into the camera as if wanted to be recorded.

🚨WANTED for a Robbery on 8/25/2019 at 12:02 P.M. Inside of 28 W. 47th St. @NYPDMTN #Manhattan #Midtown Seen them? Reward for info up to $2500! ☎️Call us at 1-800-577-TIPS or go to https://t.co/MoYB90aDa9. ALL tips are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/JyJRneK4GH — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 26, 2019

​According to store employees, Avianne & Co was robbed of some $4 million worth of merchandise. Police have not confirmed how much jewelry was taken, the Times report says.

Police have appealed for help in identifying the suspects.