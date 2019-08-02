Main Railway Station in Frankfurt Reopens After Police Arrest Three People in Suspected Bank Robbery

The area around the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany has been cordoned off after police were deployed to a nearby street, the law enforcement agency tweeted.

Frankfurt police have arrested 3 suspects in bank robbery after responding to an unauthorised access to lockers in a local bank near the German city's main train station.

The police took to Twitter on Friday to warn citizens about the operation near the Duesseldorfer Strasse and asked to avoid the area around the main train station without specifying the reason for the deployment.

"A police deployment is underway near the Duesseldorfer Strasse. There is multiple police presence there. Please avoid the area around the main train station", Police Frankfurt tweeted on Friday.

According to a tweet by Deutsche Bahn AG, a German rail operator, the blockage of the Frankfurt central station was lifted and the train traffic resumed, but "there may still be delays and failures".

The police earlier said in another Twitter post that the cordons at and around Frankfurt's key transport hub would be lifted "as soon as possible and no later than needed", while a spokeswoman said that the deployment was related to an apparent bank robbery, and two suspects were on the run.