FBI Searching for ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ after Four Bank Robberies

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Saturday that it is on the hunt for a serial bank robber known as the Pink Lady Bandit who is said to have robbed four banks in three states along the East Coast.

FBI Charlotte announced that it is searching for an unknown woman who had struck a fourth bank in Hamlet on Saturday, offering a reward of up to $10,000. FBI Baltimore and FBI Philadelphia were also tagged in the post.

The woman was nicknamed “the Pink Lady Bandit” because of the signature pink handbag she carried during two of the robberies committed over the past eight days, according to the FBI. She is described as a white or Hispanic woman approximately 1m 57cm – 1m 62cm tall. In two of the robberies she was spotted wearing yoga pants, tank tops, a navy baseball hat, and her distinctive pink handbag.

Help the #FBI identify the "Pink Lady Bandit." She is believed to have robbed at least 3 banks along the east coast. The most recent in Ayden, NC. @FBIBaltimore @FBIPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/8zeJewSKDm — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 26, 2019

The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019

​Since July 20 she has robbed four banks in three states. In each robbery, she simply showed the teller a note that demanded money.