New York Police Officer Pantaleo Fired for 2014 Killing of Eric Garner - Commissioner

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer Daniel Pantaleo has been fired in light of the 2014 incident in which he killed Eric Garner after using an illegal chokehold on him during an arrest, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said during a press conference.

"In this case, the unintended consequence of Mr Garner’s death must have a consequence of its own", O'Neill said. "Therefore, I agree with the Deputy Commissioner of Trial’s legal findings and recommendations. It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City police officer... I examined the totality of the circumstances and relied on the facts, I stand before you today confident that I reached the correct decision".

The statement comes after a New York administrative judge recommended on 2 August that Pantaleo should be fired from the NYPD. Later, media reported that the department has suspended Pantaleo.

🚨 #BREAKING: NYPD fires officer Daniel Pantaleo FIVE years after Eric Garner’s death.



“It’s clear Daniel Pantaleo can no longer serve as a NYC police officer.” -NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/flyVY2VvRB — LORENZO HALL (@LorenzoHall) August 19, 2019

​New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said during a press conference that the decision to fire Pantaleo is a step toward justice and accountability, adding that the process to reach the decision was fair and impartial.

In December 2014, mass protests were staged at New York's Grand Central Station after a grand jury had ruled not to indict Pantaleo for choking to death Garner despite video materials and media report strongly suggesting the officer's guilt.