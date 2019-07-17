No Justice No Peace for Garner Family, NY Cop Not Charged in Chokehold Death

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by John Burris, lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

The Department of Justice will not charge police in connection with Eric Garner’s death. The decision came five years after Garner’s dying words — “I can’t breathe” — became a rallying cry. New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo will not face federal charges relating to the choking death of Garner, ending a years-long inquiry into a case that sharply divided officials and prompted national protests over the use of excessive force by the police. The United States attorney in Brooklyn, Richard P. Donoghue, announced the decision not to bring criminal civil rights charges on Tuesday morning, one day before the fifth anniversary of Garner’s death. That is the deadline by which the department would have to file charges against Pantaleo. What are we to make of this?

CNN reported Monday that it had exclusively obtained new documents which "reveal that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange received in-person deliveries, potentially of hacked materials related to the 2016 US election, during a series of suspicious meetings at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The documents build on the possibility, raised by special counsel Robert Mueller in his report on Russian meddling, that couriers brought hacked files to Assange at the embassy. The surveillance reports also describe how Assange turned the embassy into a command center and orchestrated a series of damaging disclosures that rocked the 2016 presidential campaign in the United States." Are the actions of Assange as described in this report as nefarious as CNN makes them out to be, or are there other possibilities for his behavior?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti has tweeted messages suggesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is an ineffective legislator, that a Native American lawmaker voted “to enable a racist system” and that moderate Democrats are modern-day segregationists because they backed a Senate border aid bill. How is this adding to the pressure on Ocasio-Cortez, who has taken Congress by storm?

US President Donald Trump said early Tuesday his administration would investigate accusations that Alphabet Inc’s Google worked with the Chinese government. The president repeated accusations made previously by Peter Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal and venture capitalist, that Google worked with the Chinese government. Also in the world of social media giants, US Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said Facebook is “delusional” to believe people will trust it with their money, as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle grilled the social media company on its plans for a digital currency at a hearing on Tuesday. What does all this mean?

The recent MintPress News article, "The CIA is Invoking Wikileaks to Push for the Expansion of a Cold War Era Secrecy Law," states, "More than three decades later, the CIA is apparently unsatisfied with the protections the bill [the Intelligence Identities Protection Act (IIPA) in 1981] granted 'covert agents.' It has enlisted a select group of senators and representatives to help expand the universe of individuals who are protected, making members of the press who cover intelligence matters more vulnerable to prosecution." What's really going on behind the scenes?

