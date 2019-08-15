Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Reveals His Neck Was Broken in Multiple Places - Reports

Earlier, NBC News cited unnamed sources as saying that two guards tasked with watching the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein may have been sleeping when he apparently committed suicide in a New York City jail cell last week.

The Washington Post has cited unnamed sources as saying that autopsy of US financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has revealed that he had several broken bones in his neck.

The sources claimed that such injuries can happen either to people who hang themselves or those who are strangled.

Despite the fact that the autopsy was performed, the cause of Epstein’s death has not officially been announced yet.

The WaPo report comes after several unnamed sources were quoted by NBC News as saying on Wednesday that two guards tasked with watching Epstein may have been sleeping when he apparently committed suicide in a New York City jail cell.

The sources also argued that the guards are suspected of falsifying log entries to show that they were checking Epstein in his cell every 30 minutes, when they actually were not. Epstein reportedly died one to two hours before his body was found.

US Media Reveals Details of Epstein's Apparent Suicide

This comes after CBS News reported on Tuesday that screams were ostensibly heard from Epstein's cell on the morning of his death last week.

Guards reportedly yelled “breathe, Epstein, breathe!” while attempting to revive him after discovering him hanged in his Manhattan cell.

Earlier, the New York Post reported that the 66-year old accused sex trafficker had hanged himself with a sheet from the top bunk of his prison cell bed. The newspaper cited an unnamed source as saying that Epstein had knelt on the ground and bent forward to strangle himself.

Commenting on Epstein’s attempted suicide, President Donald Trump said that he is “absolutely” demanding a full-fledged investigation into the matter, while Attorney General William Barr told reporters that “any co-conspirators should not rest easy”.

“I was appalled - and indeed the whole department was - and frankly angry to learn of the MCC [Metropolitan Correctional Centre]’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner. We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr said.

Epstein reportedly was on a suicide watch after an earlier suicide attempt in July, but attorneys pushed for him to be taken off the watchlist shortly before his death on 10 August at the MCC cell where he was awaiting trial on charges of running a sex trafficking ring involving minors.