Trump: 'I'm Absolutely Demanding Full Investigation' Into Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's Death

Numerous conspiracy theories have emerged following reports about the billionaire's death. Trump himself reposted comedian Terrence K. Williams' tweet implicating that the Clintons were possibly involved in the case.

US President Donald Trump has commented on the case, saying he would like to see an official probe into Epstein's death.

"Basically what we're saying is we want an investigation. I want a full investigation, and that's what I absolutely am demanding. That's what our attorney general, our great attorney general is doing. He's doing a full investigation", Trump told reporters.

The statement comes after US Attorney General William Barr said on 12 August that the Department of Justice learned of "serious irregularities" at the federal jail in New York where Epstein allegedly killed himself on 10 August. Epstein reportedly committed suicide at the prison where he had been held ahead of his pending trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Following reports about the billionaire's demise, Trump shared a tweet from comedian Terrence K. Williams that accused Bill and Hillary Clinton of Epstein's death, without providing any evidence.

Trump commented, saying it was just "a retweet — was somebody that is a very respected conservative pundit. So I think it was fine".

The US President and the late billionaire were known to circulate in the same social circles in New York and Florida. Trump told New York magazine in 2002 that Epstein was a "terrific guy" and "a lot of fun to be with".