Register
06:13 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bill Clinton

    Seriously, What? Bizarre Painting Of Bill Clinton in ‘Hillary’s’ Dress Found In Epstein’s House

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jayu / Bill Clinton
    US
    Get short URL
    151

    A witness said the eyebrow-raising painting was there when she visited the now-deceased pedophile in 2012. It is unclear why exactly the man displayed the strange picture in his Manhattan mansion.

    As the notorious Jeffrey Epstein case unfolds, more and more eyebrow-raising discoveries regarding the convicted sex offender who was also accused of sex trafficking are being made. As if Epstein’s list of powerful acquaintances (which includes US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and, according to a recent report, Bill Gates) was not enough, a very strange painting of Clinton was found hanging the dead man’s Manhattan residence, The Daily Mirror reported Wednesday.

    In the painting, the 42nd president is seen reclining in a chair in the Oval Office wearing a blue women’s dress and red high-heels, pointing his finger at the viewer.

    An observer can tell it’s the Oval Office, because a fragment of the presidential seal and the trademark blue carpet is seen. 

    While some media speculated that the blue dress was a reference to Monica Lewinsky, the dress closely resembles one Hillary Clinton wore at the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors, The Sun reported.

    ​Entitled “Parsing Bill,” the painting is attributed to Manhattan-based Australian-American artist Petrina Ryan-Kleid. It is unclear whether Epstein’s mansion was adorned with the original painting or a print, The Daily Mail report noted.

    The media report said that the painting was spotted at least once in 2012 by a visitor who came to Epstein’s place for a business talk. 

    "It was absolutely Bill Clinton. It was shocking - it was definitely a painting of him. It was a very provocative, sexual picture,” the anonymous witness said, according to The Daily Mirror. "He was wearing heels, a blue dress and his hand was in a weird position."

    The painter was not immediately available for comment, The New York Post report said.

    However, weird doesn’t stop there, as Epstein appeared to have particularly peculiar tastes in home decorating. 

    The New York Post said that Epstein had a mannequin clad in a wedding gown hanging from the ceiling above a staircase. 

    Epstein, 66, was found dead in an apparent suicide on 10 August in his prison cell, after he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking. His circle of rich and powerful acquaintances, which Epstein liked to boast of, sparked theories that someone with money, power and dark secrets could have “assisted” Epstein in his suicide efforts.

    Related:

    Giuliani Calls Epstein Death 'Completely Incredible', Sex Offender Was 'Virtually Unprotected'
    Jeffrey Epstein’s Computers Seized in FBI Raid of His Luxury Home in the Caribbean (Video)
    US Comedian ‘Gets Death Threats’ After Trump Retweets His Jeffrey Epstein-Clinton Conspiracy Theory
    Accuser of Convicted Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein Sues His Estate, Associate Ghislaine Maxwell
    Jeffrey Epstein's Guards Who Were Possibly Sleeping on Duty Probed - Report
    Jeffrey Epstein Met Bill Gates Several Times to Discuss ‘Philanthropy’ – Report
    Tags:
    WTF, painting, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse