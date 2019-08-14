Register
13:32 GMT +314 August 2019
    In this file photo taken on July 8, 2019, a protest group called Hot Mess hold up photos of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City.

    US Comedian ‘Gets Death Threats’ After Trump Retweets His Jeffrey Epstein-Clinton Conspiracy Theory

    © AFP 2019 / Getty Images North America/Stephanie Keith
    Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a prison cell over the weekend has multiple conspiracy theorists questioning the decision to take him off suicide watch, just a week after he apparently tried to take his own life.

    Terrence K. Williams, an American actor and comedian, says he started receiving death threats after President Donald Trump retweeted his conspiracy theory suggesting a Clinton connection in Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

    “Ever since President Trump retweeted me, people have been sending me death threats, threatening me every single day, telling me I better watch my back,” Williams said in a video posted on Twitter.

    He accompanied the clip with screenshots of messages he had purportedly received, saying “You’re next” and threatening to rape him.

    Williams, a vocal Trump supporter, earlier made a video suggesting that Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, are behind Epstein’s death because the late financier and registered sex offender “had information” on the ex-president.

    Donald Trump disseminated this unfounded claim on Twitter, and the clip has been viewed by 5.4 million people so far. Trump later stood by his decision to repost the apparent conspiracy theory, describing Williams as a “very respected conservative pundit”.

    Williams says that Facebook is now investigating whether his claims about the Clintons qualify as fake news.

    “I am a comedian,” he maintained. “How can you fact-check a joke? I have never in my life heard about someone fact-checking a joke. What happened to free speech?” he inquired, asking Donald Trump to step in.

    “They are coming after conservatives and Trump supporters because 2020 is around the corner and they’re trying to shut me down.”

    He also encouraged users to support him by using the hashtag #ProtectTerrenceKWilliams, which is now among the top trending on Twitter.

    Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-profile ties across the aisle, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Saturday morning. Authorities said he died by an “apparent suicide”, purportedly after hanging himself with a bedsheet.

    Epstein, who pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges last month and was awaiting trial, had already made what was thought to be a suicide attempt on 23 July. He was immediately placed on suicide watch but reportedly removed from constant surveillance six days later at the request of his attorneys.

    Attorney General William Barr said there were “serious irregularities” at the jail where Epstein was being held, and the FBI and Justice Department are both currently investigating the case.

    His death has spawned multiple conspiracy theories suggesting that some of his alleged prominent friends murdered him to avoid damaging revelations.

