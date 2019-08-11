Register
06:19 GMT +311 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage prostitute.

    No Suicide Watch, Camera Malfunctions: Epstein’s ‘Apparent Suicide’ Provokes Conspiracy Theories

    Sipa Press/Rex Features
    US
    Get short URL
    121

    The apparent suicide of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein immediately spawned allegations of prison negligence and multiple conspiracy theories, as the details of the case remain blurry.

    The Bureau of Prisons said on Saturday that lifesaving measures were “initiated immediately by responding staff,” and Epstein was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Bureau called his death an “apparent suicide,” although an investigation has yet to determine this conclusively. A number of officials told media outlets that Epstein had hanged himself in his cell, however, there was no public confirmation.

    Attorney General William Barr later announced a Justice Department probe into Epstein’s death, which he also called an “apparent suicide,” while an FBI investigation has also been opened. Epstein had been held at the New York prison since his arrest last month on child sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He pled not guilty to the charges, which carried a penalty of up to 45 years in prison. He was found dead in his cell in the special housing unit of New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) on Saturday morning at around 6:30 am EST.

    His death raises many questions, as Epstein was rumoured to have been on suicide watch. According to the Bureau of Prisons policy, inmates on suicide watch are to be kept under “direct, continuous observation” in a room that allows “unobstructed vision of the inmate at all times.” Supposedly, Epstein was under supervision after he was found semi-conscious on the floor of his cell two weeks ago with marks on his neck. According to BOP policy, in addition to the constant monitoring, a suicidal inmate’s cell “may not have fixtures or architectural features” that would enable self-harm, such as hooks or bunks that could be used to tie a rope around.

    However, Reuters reported on Saturday that Epstein had been taken off suicide watch some time since his first apparent attempt on his own life. Photos of Epstein’s body taken by the New York Post also show Epstein’s body being wheeled into the hospital on a gurney, clad in a standard-issue prison jumpsuit, instead of the paper dress or ‘suicide smock’ usually given to inmates on suicide watch.

    Moreover, inmates at MCC are said to be checked-in-on every 30 minutes throughout the night. When guards are away on their patrols, video surveillance usually picks up the slack. However, BOP policy does not mandate video surveillance of either suicide watch or regular cells. A former Al Qaeda prisoner, cited by RT, said that MCC staff monitor high-security cells with two video cameras, one above the shower and another above the toilet or bed. Epstein had been kept in this same extra-security area of the prison, a New York Times source said. The cameras are “placed strategically throughout the institution,” and are “sufficient” to ensure the safety of inmates and staff, according to last year’s BOP audit.

    Michael Coudrey, a conservative commentator, suggested in a tweet that at the time of Epstein’s death there was an alleged "camera malfunction," without giving more details on the credibility of the information.

    The mystery surrounding Epstein’s death had already led netizens, including notable figures from both sides of the political spectrum, to start a discussion of different conspiracy theories. One of the theories is based on the fact that Epstein's suicide ends the criminal case against him and thus prevents the appearance of other powerful names, including figures in the current administration.

    However, in a court filing last month, the government said it was pursuing an "ongoing investigation of uncharged individuals" connected to Epstein, and US Attorney Geoffrey Berman confirmed on Saturday that the investigation will continue despite Epstein’s death. 

    Another theory, supported by US President Donald Trump’s retweets, suggested a connection with former President Bill Clinton, and was tweeted by Terrence K. Williams, a conservative commentator and comedian. Williams alleged that for Epstein to die by suicide indicated "somebody not doing their job, or somebody got paid not to do — not to do their job, so somebody can get knocked off, so information don’t come out” and compared it with to the 1994 suicide of White House aide Vince Foster that conspiracy theorists have long blamed on the Clintons.

    MSNBC host Joe Scarborough wasted no time in bringing up “the Russians,” saying that “a guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell” is “predictably Russian.” However, nobody seemed impressed by the idea, as at no point since Epstein’s arrest has the billionaire financier been tied in any way to Russian figures.

    Some of the theorists, however, gave up on finding a rational explanation, instead blaming aliens’ actions – or lack of action.

    Related:

    Accused Child Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Hangs Himself in Jail, FBI Investigating His Suicide
    Epstein Dreamed of Improving Humanity With His Sperm by Impregnating Dozens of Women, Report Claims
    Victoria's Secret Head Wexner Says Epstein Misappropriated 'Vast Sums of Money' from Him - Reports
    Jeffrey Epstein’s Life May Be in Danger Due to ‘Powerful Friends’ – Attorney
    UK’s Prince Andrew Accused of Groping Minor at Epstein Mansion - Court Docs (Photo)
    Tags:
    USA, suicide, suicide, Jeffrey Epstein, Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Get Your Lean On: Famous Towers Across the Globe
    Get Your Lean On: Famous Towers Across the Globe
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse