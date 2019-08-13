Due to prison oversight, the convicted sexual offender was discovered hours after he was dead, media reports say.

The late financier imprisoned over charges of sex trafficking used a bedsheet to make a makeshift noose and hang himself in his prison cell, the New York Post reported Monday.

According to report, Epstein had to kneel towards the floor as he hanged himself on the top of a bunk bed.

The accused pedophile was taken off suicide watch following his lawyer’s efforts. Still, he was supposed to be checked every 30 minutes, which was not the case on the night of his death. According to Fox, Epstein was not checked for several hours before he was discovered dead.

Due to a shortage of staff, Epstein’s prison reportedly resorted to employing support staff to fill in for correctional workers, who worked multiple overtime shifts. According to prison rules, Epstein was supposed to have a cellmate, but that person was transferred shortly before the financier’s suicide. It is undisclosed why no one was transferred in return.

Epstein’s suicide has sparked multiple conspiracy theories, as many have noted that his death is too convenient, considering reports saying the man could have disclosed compromising information on many powerful people. Should he have been convicted, he would have faced 45 years in prison for sex trafficking.