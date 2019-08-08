Register
    US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Greenville, North Carolina

    Trump Visits El Paso in Light of Walmart Massacre Amid Some Protests

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    EL PASO (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump visited the Texas city of El Paso in light of the mass shooting that killed 22 people over the weekend which spurred some locals to protest claiming the president’s rhetoric helped fuel the crisis.

    On Saturday morning, dozens of people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping centre in El Paso. The suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old white supremacist Patrick Crusius.

    As Trump visited a local hospital to meet victims of the shooting on Wednesday, a large group of El Pasoans gathered at a nearby parking lot prior to his arrival to protest his visit. Protesters held signs claiming Trump has blood on his hands after the shooting and condemned his "hate speech."

    Upon arrival, the president and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

    Meanwhile, the president’s arrival caused major road closures throughout the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    Democratic local leaders including presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar have blamed Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric for fueling the hate crime that led to a gunman travelling from Dallas to El Paso to carry out his shooting.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would "do something" about White Supremacy and other hate groups in the country.

    Although politicians like O’Rourke and Escobar called Trump a racist following the incident, it appears El Pasoans mourning are trying to leave the politics out of it.

    Earlier, Trump also visited Dayton, Ohio where a shooting incident killed nine people on Sunday. Police said they neutralized the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts, who reportedly had supported progressive Democratic candidates including Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

    The White House during both trips said media was not allowed into the hospitals because the president wanted to meet with the victims’ families. The trips were not about photo ops, a White House spokesperson said.

    Tags:
    Protests, massacre, shooting, El Paso, Donald Trump, USA
