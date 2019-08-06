Register
    Democrats in Fury, Blaming Trump, Republicans for Mass Shootings in El Paso, Dayton

    After President Trump condemned the horrific mass shootings in his Twitter account, 2020 Democratic hopefuls were quick to unleash their anger, claiming Trump’s rhetoric, as well as his inaction on gun control, were in part to blame for the violence in their uncensored attacks on the president and Republicans in Congress.

    In the wake of the mass shootings that left at least 31 dead in El Paso and Dayton, Democratic presidential candidates used the situation to restart a tense policy debate on gun control, while not abiding by the normal standards of decorum in their calls for action.

    New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, in comments shared on Twitter by his campaign manager, called the president’s words “such a bulls**t soup of ineffective words.”

    Another candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, on Monday tweeted “Fck me” after Trump occasionally said the Ohio shooting took place in Toledo instead of Dayton.

    Ryan went on CNN and tore into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying, "Mitch McConnell needs to get off his a** and do something.” On Sunday, he also tweeted, “Republicans need to get their s*** together and stop pandering to the NRA. Period.”

    Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke took a similar approach. O’Rourke, who represented El Paso, the site of the shooting in Texas on Saturday, expressed his unvarnished anger when asked if he thinks Trump can make the situation better.

    “You know the s**t he’s been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the f***?”

    Democratic leaders in Congress have called on Trump to support new gun restrictions and for McConnell to allow a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate on Democrat-supported gun control language that has passed in the House.

    In his speech Monday, Trump did not call for explicit changes to gun laws beyond so-called "red flag laws" that would take guns from those deemed a public risk. However, he said he is open and ready to listen to ideas "that will actually work," adding in his statement that “mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun."

    Trump Accuses Fake News of Contributing to 'Anger and Rage' in US After Dayton, El Paso Shootings
    FBI Worried Dayton, El Paso Shootings May 'Inspire Similar Acts of Violence'
    Mexico Citizen Death Toll in El Paso Domestic Terror Attack Rises to 7 - Reports
    Mexico Brands El Paso Shooting 'Terrorist' Act, Considers Demanding Extradition of Gunman
    Tags:
    Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Cory Booker, Donald Trump, USA, shooting, El Paso
