French Bulldog Survives 6-Story Fall After Crashing Through Car’s Sunroof (Photos)

Winston, a French Bulldog living his best life in the mean streets of New York City, nearly saw his life flash before his doggy eyes on Friday after he decided to jump from the rooftop of a six-story residential building.

The shocking incident unfolded moments after Winston and his mother, Emma Heinrich, arrived at home after a nightly stroll through their Lower East Side neighborhood. According to Heinrich, just as the pair arrived on their designated floor, Winston suddenly bolted up the remainder of the stairs, seconds after having his leash removed.

Winston made his way onto the rooftop as a result of the roof access door being left open. After catching up to Winston, Heinrich’s repeated attempts to grab ahold of him ended in failure as he continued to bolt from her side. Eventually, Winston lost his footing and fell over the ledge.

“I just saw him tumble over,” Heinrich told Inside Edition. Winston fell six stories. He broke his fall by crashing through a car’s sunroof.

© Screenshot/Inside Edition Surveillance footage captures moment Winston, a French Bulldog from New York City, crashes through the sunroof of a car after falling from the rooftop of a residential building.

Photos shared on social media captured the moment in which Winston is being pulled from the inside of a silver Dodge Challenger. Stunned New Yorkers standing in the area are seen closing in on the scene, attempting to get an understanding of the events they’ve just witnessed.

© Reddit/u/must_be_the_mangoes Image captures moment in which Winston, a French Bulldog from New York City, is pulled out from a silver Dodge Challenger after falling from the rooftop of a six-story building

Overcoming all the odds, Winston managed to escape the grim reaper’s hold by walking away from the incident with just a few minor cuts and bruises.

With the incident picking up traction on Reddit, Heinrich later took to the site to share an image of the little fella at the hospital. Winston is photographed lying inside an oxygen chamber.

© Reddit/u/heinyandwinst Image uploaded to Reddit by owner Emma Heinrich shows Winston the French Bulldog inside an oxygen chamber at the hospital following his dramatic fall.

“It’s an absolute miracle that he is alive right now,” Heinrich wrote in a Reddit post.

A miracle, indeed.