French Bulldog Survives 6-Story Fall After Crashing Through Car’s Sunroof (Photos)

The shocking incident unfolded moments after Winston and his mother, Emma Heinrich, arrived at home after a nightly stroll through their Lower East Side neighborhood. According to Heinrich, just as the pair arrived on their designated floor, Winston suddenly bolted up the remainder of the stairs, seconds after having his leash removed.
Winston made his way onto the rooftop as a result of the roof access door being left open. After catching up to Winston, Heinrich’s repeated attempts to grab ahold of him ended in failure as he continued to bolt from her side. Eventually, Winston lost his footing and fell over the ledge.
“I just saw him tumble over,” Heinrich told Inside Edition. Winston fell six stories. He broke his fall by crashing through a car’s sunroof.
Photos shared on social media captured the moment in which Winston is being pulled from the inside of a silver Dodge Challenger. Stunned New Yorkers standing in the area are seen closing in on the scene, attempting to get an understanding of the events they’ve just witnessed.
Overcoming all the odds, Winston managed to escape the grim reaper’s hold by walking away from the incident with just a few minor cuts and bruises.
With the incident picking up traction on Reddit, Heinrich later took to the site to share an image of the little fella at the hospital. Winston is photographed lying inside an oxygen chamber.
“It’s an absolute miracle that he is alive right now,” Heinrich wrote in a Reddit post.
A miracle, indeed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)