Reddit is yet another platform to have suffered certain disruptions in the past month, closely following Google and Facebook that have been down at least twice lately. Separately, there have come also numerous reports of Instagram malfunctioning in the past few months.

The summer of outages proceeds as netizens began to report outages on Reddit a little over an hour ago, with many facing 503 error while being navigated to the social news aggregating website. The outage appears to have hit users accessing the website from desktops the most.

According to DownDetector, Reddit, the popular platform that houses a wealth of vocational and hobby communities, first started having issues at 3:00 AM EST, but got worse as the day has proceeded.

Reddit is down pic.twitter.com/A7klTwvuPn — I'm gonna die a virgin (@JadenSakaki99) 11 июля 2019 г.

Meanwhile, Reddit’s status page says all systems are operational, though it is showing a significant uptick in error rates for the official website reddit.com.

Ugh, Reddit outage just as I'm on there..... — Mike Barela (@mikedigitalhome) 11 июля 2019 г.

There have been a significant range of outages for Internet platforms and services this month, with Google Maps and Facebook having recently seen at least two major disruptions. Instagram, Snapchat and AT&T also experienced technical issues this month, along with even, ironically, Down Detector - the service meant for tracking the platforms that cannot be accessed due to outages.