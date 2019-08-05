El Paso Police Remove All Bodies from Walmart Massacre Scene - Report

Over 20 people were killed and 26 more injured after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, in the city of El Paso, Texas, on Saturday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the El Paso police, cited by Reuters, names of all of the victims, who were killed in shooting at local Walmart, would be released only after relatives will be informed.

Meanwhile, the forensic experts have reportedly finished their work at the scene of the massacre in El Paso and all bodies were removed from a Walmart store and parking lot, AP said.

El Paso police Sgt. Robert Gomez said Sunday the shooting was confined to the Walmart and its parking lot, and that the attack did not spread to other nearby shopping areas, according to AP.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW