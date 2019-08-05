Mexico FM Condemns El Paso Massacre as Act of Terrorism Against Mexican Nationals in US - Report

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The number of Mexican citizens killed in shooting in the US city of El Paso has increased to six, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier on Sunday.

"It is sad that the death of six Mexicans is confirmed, and another seven are injured", Lopez Obrador said.

At least 20 people were killed and 26 more injured after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart Cielo Vista Mall in the city of El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. The suspect was identified by police as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white supremacist.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Sunday, cited by Reuters, that Mexico would request if necessary the extradition of the perpetrator responsible for the massacre in the US city of El Paso.

Ebrand also condemned the shooting as an act of terrorism, calling on the United States to take action on the nation's gun regulations.

Before arranging the shooting, Crusius published online a manifesto in which he supported the terrorist attack in a mosque in New Zealand's Christchurch in March. In the manifesto, he reportedly pledged to protect his country from a foreign "invasion".

The shopping centre where the shooting took place is located in close proximity to the US-Mexican border. A significant part of its visitors are reportedly Mexicans who come to El Paso for shopping.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW