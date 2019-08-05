EL Paso Suspect Gunman Charged with Capital Murder - Reports

The killer, reportedly identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was armed with an AK-type military assault rifle that he used to kill 20 and injure 26 people at a Walmart in El Paso on Saturday.

The killings are reportedly being treated as an act of domestic terrorism by US law enforcement agencies.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the operation to detain the shooter lasted 21 minutes. Another 10 people, including the shooter, were killed in a separate shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday, while 27 people were injured. The police said they neutralized the shooter in less than a minute.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had phone talks with heads of the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and members of US Congress to discuss how to stop the massacres in the country in the aftermath of two deadly shootings in Ohio and Texas this weekend.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW