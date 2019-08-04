Prosecutors to Seek Capital Punishment for Texas Shooter - District Attorney

Earlier the same day, 20 people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The killer, identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was armed with a rifle that he used to kill his victims, also wounding more than two dozen before he was arrested by police.

Prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty for the perpetrator of the shooting in El Paso, Texas that left 20 people dead, District Attorney Jaime Esparza told a press conference.

"I can tell you from the outset, the state charge is capital murder and so he is eligible for the death penalty," Esparza said. "We will seek the death penalty."

Meanwhile, US Attorney John Bash stated, as quoted by Reuters, that the mass shooting at a Texas Walmart is being treated as a domestic terrorism case.

The head of the El Paso Police Department, Greg Allen, said that the gunman is cooperating with the investigation. ABC earlier reported that the suspect had told police officers that he wanted “to kill as many Mexicans as possible”.

On 3 August, a gunman, identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, opened fire at Walmart in the Cielo Vista shopping mall in El Paso, killing 20 people and injuring many others. The suspect, who is currently in police custody, used an AK-style assault rifle and ear protection headphones during the shooting.

He reportedly published a manifesto, in which he supported the Christchurch massacre in March, and slammed the government for failing to solve the immigration issue. He purportedly wrote that he went on a shooting rampage because of his fear of the growing Hispanic population due to illegal immigration. The authenticity of the manifesto is yet to be verified.