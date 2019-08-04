El Paso Killer Said to Be a New Zealand Christchurch Shooter Copycat - Reports

US-based media say that between 15 and 20 people have been killed and some 40 injured in a gun massacre at an El Paso, Texas, shopping centre on Saturday. Local police have arrested a suspected gunman, identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

According to media reports, the killer allegedly posted a manifesto on social media prior to the deadly attack, claiming that he "protects his country from foreign intervention".

US-based media compared the claims of the El Paso shooter with a manifesto posted online by an Australian gunman who in March killed 50 people in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, in a series of mosque shootings.

The two killers expressed similar views, according to US-based media reports. There has, however, been no direct link to connect the two massacres.

New Zealand was rocked by two mass shootings on 15 March 2019, at the Al Noor Mosque and at the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch. The massacre left 50 people dead and another 50 injured.

The perpetrator of the deadly shootings was arrested and has since remained in custody.