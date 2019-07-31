Trump Expects to Reach Arms Control Agreement with Russia - Report

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said earlier on Wednesday that Washington will withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and said the only remaining US-Russia New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), however, unlikely to be renewed.

US President Donald Trump has told the C-Span broadcaster that he could ink the arms control deal with Russia.

In February, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty, triggering a six-month withdrawal process that will conclude in full withdrawal on 2 August. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by signing a decree that would suspend Russia's participation in the accord.

The INF Treaty requires the United States and Russia to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

New START was signed in 2010 and is currently the only Russian-US arms control deal. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is open to a dialogue on the future of the treaty.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW